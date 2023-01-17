Bourse sheds N89bn as NGXASI closes lower by 0.31%

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equity market (bourse) on Monday closed on a bearish note as the All Share Index depreciated by 0.31% to settle at 52,348.82 points from the previous close of 52,512.48 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.31% to close at N28.513 trillion from the previous close of N28.602 trillion, thereby shedding 89 billion.

An aggregate of 221.9 million units of shares were traded in 5,219 deals, valued at N3.2 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 20 equities appreciated in their share prices against 23 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

PRESCO led other gainers with 9.67% growth to close at N150.80 from the previous close of N137.50.

WAPIC, FTN COCOA and ABC Transport among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.52%, 7.14% and 6.90% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CHELLARAM led other price decliners as it shed 9.70% of its share price to close at N1.21 from the previous close of N1.34.

PRESTIGE, LIVESTOCK FEEDS and MUTUAL BENEFITS among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.70%, 7.69% and 6.25% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 22.9 million units of its shares in 257 deals, valued at about N185 million.

GTCO traded about 20 million units of its shares in 403 deals, valued at N482.5 million.

FBNH traded about 14 million units of its shares in 216 deals, valued at N163 million.