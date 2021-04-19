Boko Haram terrorists Sunday night stormed Nigerian Army Super Camp in Dikwa, Borno State to and engaged in a gun duel with troops. This is coming days after the terrorists, Friday, April 16, attacked another military formation Kamuya, few kilometres to Biu in southern Borno, killed some soldiers and stole weapons.

Sources told Daily Trust that the fight between the invading terrorists loyal to Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and the Nigerian troops over the military formation was still ongoing as at 10pm last night.

One of the sources said the attackers stormed Dikwa from different fronts but were resisted by troops who were alerted of the impending attack.

“This is the third time the terrorists were attacking Dikwa in less than two months,” one of our security source told Daily Trust.

“The invaders are hungry for military hardware and therefore raiding military formations.

“They are not after territorial conquests but arms and ammunition. They also attack towns and villages for food; but as you can see, wherever they succeed they simply move on.

“They see Dikwa as strategic because of the Super Camp there. Remember they attacked the place two times few weeks ago after their encounter with our troops in Marte…I don’t know the situation now but the fight is ongoing,” the source said.

Daily Trust also learnt from another source that the terrorists had on Friday, April 16, attacked another military formation in Kamuya, few kilometres to Biu in southern part of Borno State.

“It was a terrible encounter in Kamuya because they stole high profile weapons after killing some troops.

“The place is not far from Buratai town…The terrorists were also killed but the truth is that they took away some high calibre weapons and set others ablaze.The gory pictures are there,” Daily Trust quoted the source to have said.