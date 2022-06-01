Adebayo Obajem

Big Brother Naija ‘shine your eyes’ finalist Pere Egbi on Monday debunked rumour of his alleged affair with the First Lady of Kogi State, Rashida Bello.

The 35-year-old ex-Big Brother Naija housemate refuted the news describing it as a “demonic lie”.

Recall that a Nigerian U.S-based journalist Jackson Ude, in a now-deleted viral tweet, alleged that the reality show star and the First Lady are secret lovers.

Mr Ude, who was a former director of strategy and communications under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, caused a furore on social media after making the claims on Tuesday.

Rashida is the second wife of the governor of the Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Ude stated that the news of the alleged romance has been subject of hushed talks in Abuja

Mr Ude also alleged that they had been sighted several times at the Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

He also alleged that the Kogi First Lady gave the reality tv star N5 million naira when they first met.

His tweet read: “Why is #BBNaija Pere Egbu all over with Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello? Gist around Abuja says they are lovers. Egbi and Mrs Bello have been sighted several times at the Hilton Hotel Abuja. The gist is that when they first met, the First lady gifted Egbi N5 million.”

The Delta State-born actor has however threatened a lawsuit against Mr Ude, who wrote the report on Twitter.

He also threatened legal action against the blogger and others who speculate such stories.

Pere wrote: “For the records, the publication about the First Lady of Kogi state and me is a demonic lie and a figment of a diseased imagination of Jackson Ode and those retweeting that rubbish, they must answer me in court both in Nigeria and in the United States of America where he is based.”

