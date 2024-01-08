Betta Edu blocked from seeing Tinubu at presidential villa

The suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, was on Monday, reportedly denied access to President Bola Tinubu at the State House.

The embattled minister arrived at the presidential villa shortly after her suspension was announced by the presidency.

She had passed all security checks but was blocked from entering the president’s office.

She was subsequently escorted out of the presidential villa by protocol officials and her access tag reportedly withdrawn by the president’s security team.

Edu was suspended by Tinubu amid outrage over a memo which surfaced wherein she asked Oluwatoyin Madein, accountant-general of the federation, to transfer N585 million to a private account.

She also approved funds for flight tickets and airport taxis for the ministry’s staff to Kogi, a state with no airport.

Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s spokesperson, who announced the suspension, said Tinubu has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) “to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transaction” involving Edu’s ministry.

“In line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu suspends the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, from office with immediate effect,” Ajuri said in a statement.

The anti-graft agency has summoned Edu to appear at the commission’s headquarters for questioning.