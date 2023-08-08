Berger Paints Plc reports N299m as profit in Q2 2023
Berger Paints

Berger Paints Plc on Monday published its Second Quarter report for the period ended 30 June 2023.

The Company reported a turnover of N3.545 billion for the 6 months period, up by 18.02% from N3.004 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 136.53% to N299 million from N126.416 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Berger Paints Plc stands at N1.03.

At the share price of N11, the P/E ratio of Berger Paints stands at 10.66x with earnings yield of 9.38%.

