Berger Paints Plc reports N299m as profit in Q2 2023

Berger Paints Plc on Monday published its Second Quarter report for the period ended 30 June 2023.

The Company reported a turnover of N3.545 billion for the 6 months period, up by 18.02% from N3.004 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 136.53% to N299 million from N126.416 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Berger Paints Plc stands at N1.03.

At the share price of N11, the P/E ratio of Berger Paints stands at 10.66x with earnings yield of 9.38%.