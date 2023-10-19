Benue gov laments as suspected herdsmen kill nine

Benue State governor, Rev. F Hyacinth Alia, on Wednesday, decried cases of alleged herdsmen attacks on Benue communities, which led to loss of lives and property, saying he will not rest until such barbaric acts are curtailed.

A statement by the governor’s media aide, Kula Tersoo, was in reaction to the killing of nine people on Tuesday night by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen in three communities in the Logo and Gwer West local government areas.

In the statement, the governor “frowned upon the nefarious activities of the herders who maimed and killed innocent Benue citizens in cold blood for reasons which are difficult to grasp and pin down.”

Five persons were reportedly killed at Mahanga and Ayilamo in the Logo LGA while four others were killed at Nagi camp, Mbachohon council ward of Gwer West LGA in separate attacks.