Benue commissioner for information, Matthew Abo abducted

Matthew Abo, the Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, has been abducted by gunmen.

The commissioner was abducted from his residence at his hometown in Zaki-Biam community of Ukum Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.

Abo who was sworn in as a member of the Benue State Executive Council on August 29th, 2023, hails from Ukum local government area which has been a major flashpoint of criminal activities.

Witnesses said the commissioner was abducted by gunmen who rode on four motorcycles to his house in Zaki-Biam, a rural town famous for being the largest yam market in the country.

In his account of the incident, Tahav Agerzua, a former media aide to two ex-Governors of the state, wrote that when the gunmen arrived at the information commissioner’s residence, they ordered everyone, including his wife and children to lie face down, after which they took him away to an unknown destination on one of the motorcycles.

He added that the abductors compelled the commissioner at gunpoint to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles while a gunman sandwitched him.

It was also gathered that the matter has been reported to the police.

But spokeswoman of the Police Command in Benue, SP Catherine Anene, had yet responded to text message put through her telephone for confirmation of the incident.

However the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia, Kula Tersoo, confirmed the incident, saying that, “Unfortunately, he (commissioner) was kidnapped in his country home in Ukum LGA, around 8pm on, Sunday, September 24, 2023.

“He was in his home with his family, children and his people when the armed men came in. They forced him to a bike.

“We received the unfortunate development and His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia has already directed and detailed the security operatives to ensure his safe release from the kidnappers den.”