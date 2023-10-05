Benue commissioner abducted by gunmen regains freedom

Matthew Abo, Benue commissioner for information, culture and tourism, has regained his freedom days after being abducted by gunmen.

Tersoo Kula, chief press secretary (CPS) to Hyacinth Alia, governor of the state, who announced the development in a statement on Thursday, said Abo has reunited with his family in Sankera, Ukum LGA where he was abducted.

According to him, no ransom or any other monetary exchanges were involved in securing the commissioner’s release.

“Rather, his release was as a result of intense pressure on the criminals from the gallant security operatives who were acting on the directives of Gov. Hyacinth Alia who had earlier given marching orders to them to ensure Mr. Abo’s release,” the statement reads.

The commissioner was abducted on the night of September 24 when gunmen invaded his residence.

The incident occurred less than a month after he was sworn in as a member of the Benue executive council on August 29.

Meanwhile, Kula said Washima Erukaa, a former chairman of Ukum LGA, who was also abducted by gunmen, is still in captivity.

He said Erukaa’s cousin, who went to negotiate with the gunmen on a ransom, was also abducted.

“The criminals are still in custody of the former Chairman Ukum LGA, Mr. Washima Erukaa and his cousin who it was learnt discreetly went to negotiate with the kidnappers and was also kidnapped,” he said.

Kula said the governor has warned criminals in Benue to leave the state, adding that the government and security agencies won’t give them breathing space.