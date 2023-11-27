Benjamin Ezeukwe, the face behind Dangote Cement price slash scam

He had fleeced hundreds of their hard earned money, but luck has run out of Benjamin Ezeukwe, the alleged mastermind of an elaborate Dangote cement-price-slash scam.

Ezeukwe, 28, was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command on October 19, 2023 in Rumuolumeni area of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State following weeks of intensive investigation by officers of Area A Command of the State Command.

Found in his possession were one Tecno phone, one IPhone, three SIM cards including that of 08039691980 which he used for the scam and a Toyota Avalon, which investigation revealed to be a proceed of his crime.

The suspect, according to a statement from Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesman for Lagos state police command, had in September, 2023 created a bogus but convincing online advert purportedly by Dangote Cement, claiming a massive price slash. Numerous unsuspecting customers fell prey to the scam, losing millions of naira to the suspect.

“Investigation has so far revealed that the suspect had perpetrated several other similar scams. Suspect has since been arraigned,” Hundeyin said.