Be soul seekers, CINDICO Provost charges graduating students

The Provost of the Christ International Divinity College (CINDICO) Main Campus, Erinmo-Ijesha, Osun State, Pastor Dr. Meshach Kokumo Babalola, has called on graduating students of the spiritual institution to be soul seekers and make prayer their vital weapon always.

The Provost made this call in his speech to the graduands at their 14th and 16th combined convocations held at the school’s auditorium.

Dr Babalola who congratulated the graduands, said that theologians were called to be the servants of the Servant King and therefore as servants, they needed to imitate the role of the Servant King.

According to the Provost, “you should not wait for the great things to happen but pick each opportunity to glorify God”.

In his own address at the ceremony, the Registrar of the CINDICO, Pastor Femi Phillips charged the graduands not to stop learning, while emphasising on three areas of concern, “obedience, sacrifice and commitment”.

According to Pastor Philips, CINDICO is where vibrant evangelical faith meets rigorous academics, stating that the graduands were called to serve God not by choice but God.

He added that they were called to glorify and honour the Almighty God through their services while urging them all to be the bearers of the gospel and to live life worthy of the calling.

Pastor D. O. Alabi PhD who represented the Vice Chancellor of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, JABU, congratulated the institution and the graduands calling them to be committed and dedicated while they should remain in the fold of God and pursue God’s mission till death.

In his royal speech, the royal father of the day at the colourful and well attended graduation ceremony, the Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesa town, Oba Dr Michael Odunayo Ajayi, Arowotawaya II, encouraged all the graduands not to relent in serving God faithfully and sincerely and reminded the graduands to always trust the Lord in the midst of ups and downs, trails and temptations.

Oba Arowotawaya who congratulated the founder, Pastor Abiara, the graduating students and the CINDICO, described Erinmo-Ijesa as a peaceful, loving and friendly town that always welcome investors from all over the world to come for investment.

Meanwhile, the Founder and Chancellor of the institution, Prophet. Dr. Samuel Kayode Abiara in his special message sent to the graduands, enjoined them to remain in the Lord and not allow devil to overtake them in their spiritual calling.

Altogether, 265 students graduated – 19 Master of Art in Theological Studies students, 117 Bachelor of Theology students, 54 students graduated with Bachelor in Theology and another 75 students graduated with Certificate.

The school offer theological studies and other areas in affiliation with Acadia University, Canada and Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Nigeria.

The gathering was enthralled with special songs by the college choir and the graduating students.