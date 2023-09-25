The battle to secure the N120m grand prize at the ongoing BBNaija All Star reality TV show has come down to six contestants with the eviction of Venita, Soma and Angel on Sunday.

The finalists in contention this season’s ultimate prize are Ilebaye, Mercy, Cee C, Cross, Adekunle and Pere.

During the Sunday live eviction show, Venita, Soma and Angel were the housemates evicted to leave the show with its finalists from which the winner of the edition would emerge.

It would be recalled that the show started with 20 housemates and later saw 4 new housemates joining them.

The show will finally come to an end on October 1, 2023.

Show host, Ebuka, on Sunday night however announced that already voting has commenced immediately to determine the winner of mega N120 million mega prize.