BayelsaDecides: Gunshots as thugs chase away voters in Sagbama

Armed thugs in the morning hours of Saturday, invaded polling units in Southern Ijaw and Sagbama local Government Areas of Bayelsa State and hijacked elections materials.

The thugs first struck at Agorogbene unit 6, 7 and 8 in Ward 11 of Southern Ijaw where they destroyed election materials, Daily Trust reports.

Attempts by some voters to challenge the armed men were replied with heavy gunshots.

They also stormed the Registration Area Center and carted away election materials of five out of the seven polling units.

At Ogiadiama ward 9 in Unit 14 of Southern Ijaw Local Government area, gunmen stormed the unit but were repelled by security men.

Sporadic gunshots were also heard around Abuja/Imbikiri area of Brass ward 2. Thugs also attacked the RAC center in Oginibiri in Brass Ward 8.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, CSP Asinim Butswat, is yet to confirm the incident as he was not picking his calls.