British American Tobacco Nigeria (BAT Nigeria) has appointed Mrs Kikelomo Fisayo-Okusanya as Marketing Deployment Director for the West and Central Africa Cluster (WCA).

Managing Director, BAT Nigeria, Yarub Al-Bahrani, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

He said the company, a multinational organisation operating in more than 180 markets, acknowledges that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) constitute a pivotal organisational asset.

Al-Bahrani noted that these elements empowered the company to attract and retain top-tier talents while delivering exceptional products and services to its global consumer base.

He said the appointment was in line with the company’s striking demonstration of commitment to global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) agenda and talent development.

He stated that her appointment aligned with her induction into BAT’s West and Central Africa leadership team, making her the second woman to join the cluster’s leadership team.

According to him, the recent addition of a second female executive to the WCA leadership team demonstrates the company’s commitment to achieving 40 per cent female representation in senior leadership.

He added that the development was also in line with the company’s move to achieve 45 per cent in management roles by 2025, thereby promoting inclusivity and gender equality at the management level.

“BAT Nigeria is committed to a better tomorrow and fostering inclusive work environment that is encouraging different perspectives and ideas, ultimately leading to better decision-making and business outcomes.

“We are thrilled to welcome to the leadership team, our new Marketing Deployment Director and we look forward to the experience she will bring.

“A seasoned marketing strategist with over two decades of experience in the ever-evolving marketing landscape, Fisayo-Okusanya joined BAT Nigeria in 2003 as a trade marketing representative.

“Since then, she has built a stellar marketing career honing valuable expertise in trade marketing, brands, and activation throughout West and Central Africa.

“In her capacity as Area Head for 360 Activation and Marketing Operations, she left her indelible mark by pioneering an immersive virtual reality market experience.

“She also orchestrated a major overhaul of the Marketing Skills and Development Unit”, he said.

Al-Bahrani said the company would continue to do its best, following its recognition as a Global Top Employer in Nigeria and West Africa and was awarded the Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives Award.

He added that BAT Nigeria also emerged overall winner of the 2022 HR Oscars award by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria(CIPM).

Before her appointment, Fisayo-Okusanya’s former role was Area Head, 360 Activation and Marketing Operations, BAT Nigeria.