Bandits have released the abducted Kagara Government Science College students, their teachers and family members.

Recall that a total of 27 students, three staff members, and 12 members of their family were abducted after the attack on the Kagara school in the early hours of Wednesday.

They were released in the early hours of today (Saturday).

It was gathered that the abductees are on their way to Minna and should be in the Niger State capital in a couple of hours.

The Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje said though she heard about the release but that she has not been officially informed.

Trying to play safe, she said: “I heard about the release but I have not been officially informed because there are still some challenges. It is when they finally arrive here in Minna and received by Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello before we really believe and celebrate,” she remarked