Bandits kidnap Catholic priest, Abraham Kunat in Kaduna

A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Abraham Kunat, was on Tuesday, kidnapped by gunmen suspected to bandits in the Kachia local government area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 am.

While the police authorities are yet to confirm the development, the Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Kaduna, Reverend Father Christian Emmanuel, says in a statement that the victim was kidnapped by the gunmen.

Emmanuel said Kunat who is the parish Priest of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Idon Gida in Kachia Local Government, was kidnapped at St Mulumba, Kurmin Sara, also in Kachia local government.

According to him, the victim has been residing at the Saint Mulumba parish all along due to the insecurity situation in the area.

The chancellor, however, solicited the prayers and support of the Christian faithful as well as all men and women of goodwill that God Almighty will take control of the situation to preserve the priest, and bring him back safely.

The latest kidnap incident is coming after some months of relative peace in Kaduna State following ongoing military onslaughts against bandits in some parts of the state.