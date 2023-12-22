Baby, female adult trapped as building collapses in Lagos
The collapsed building

A baby and a female adult are trapped in the rubble of a one-storey building that collapsed on Friday morning at the Ebute-metta area of Lagos State.

Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in a statement, confirmed that a baby and a female adult were trapped in the rubble.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to an emergency which was reported at 09:00 hours to 122, Herbert Macaulay Way, Lagos Bus Stop, Ebute Meta, Lagos where a one storey building with penthouse has collapsed and two adults and a baby, all females are still trapped with search and rescue ongoing.

“However, an adult female has been rescued alive in stable condition as the State Emergency Response fully activated.”

News continues after this Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here