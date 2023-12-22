Baby, female adult trapped as building collapses in Lagos

A baby and a female adult are trapped in the rubble of a one-storey building that collapsed on Friday morning at the Ebute-metta area of Lagos State.

Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in a statement, confirmed that a baby and a female adult were trapped in the rubble.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to an emergency which was reported at 09:00 hours to 122, Herbert Macaulay Way, Lagos Bus Stop, Ebute Meta, Lagos where a one storey building with penthouse has collapsed and two adults and a baby, all females are still trapped with search and rescue ongoing.

“However, an adult female has been rescued alive in stable condition as the State Emergency Response fully activated.”