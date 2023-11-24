Bababode Osunkoya, chairman of Access Holdings is dead

Bababode Osunkoya, the Board chairman of Access Holdings Plc, is dead.
A statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday night, said Osunkoya died after a brief illness on Tuesday.
The statement signed by the company secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, said that “Consequent upon the tragic event, the company now has a nine-member board comprising of six non-executive directors (two of whom are independent) and three executive Directors inclusive of the group chief executive officer.”
The financial institution revealed that the board will announce Osunkoya’s successor subsequently.
