Ayotunde Ajayi, alias ‘Lagos Body,’ has emerged as the overall champion of the 2023 MR. FLEX Nigeria championship held at the National Institute for Sports (NIS) Gymnasium Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Ajayi will be representing the country in the South Africa League of championship alongside other athletes.

This year’s edition of the championship, the 11th since inception was designed to create enabling environment for athletes, youths and fitness enthusiasts.

In the Men’s Physique, Lloyd Ibeneme, carted home the winning plague, while Okechukwu Livinus and Ebuka Augstine came second and third respectively.

In the ladies category, Perpetual Nnanna, Victory Okeke rocked the podium as winner and runner up respectively.

Speaking at the enc of the championship, National President ‘Mr Flex Nigeria’, Stephen Okolie-Odene, said the winners where chosen based on criteria of body chemistry, definition and pose.