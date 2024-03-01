Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

on

Ayinde Marshal cancels 67th birthday celebration over economic hardship

Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, a Fuji musician, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has cancelled the yearly birthday carnival for his 67th birthday meant to hold on March 3.

He encouraged his family and friends to rather use the occasion to reach out to the less privileged in the society.

The musician in a statement on Thursday, said the decision was informed by the current economic situation in the country.

The statement reads: “To the glory of God Almighty, I shall be turning 67 years on this planet earth on 3rd of March 2024.

“A joyous day for me, that many of my friends and associates across the globe usually joined with me and my family to celebrate.

“My fans both home and abroad always make the best out of that day in history.

“Now that the day is near and inside of me, there is nothing much happening in our country Nigeria to warrant me celebrating at this point in time.

“Many people are praying for survival at this point, to feed well is a big issue for many, and as someone that benefits from many of this people crying and lamenting, I share in their pains and see no reason I should be celebrating.

“Yes, I agree what our country is passing through now is not permanent and government is trying in a possible way to get things fixed and I believe God Almighty shall open ways and better direction for the leadership of our dear country.

“I, hereby, implore and request all my loved ones, instead of coming to celebrate, eat and drink at this time, please choose this my coming birthday celebration to help someone nearer to you.

”To at least secure a better living at this critical period of our nation’s travails to share how ever small the gift to people.

“God Almighty shall replenish your pockets in multiple fold as you choose to get along with me on this.

“I thank you immensely and I shall live to appreciate you all soo very much till my last day on this planet earth.”

 

