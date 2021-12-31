Ayade signs N354.55bn Cross River State budget 2022

Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade on Friday, signed the state’s 2022 appropriation bill into law.

“Today I signed the Cross River State 2022 appropriation bill into law,” the governor said in a statement.

“The N354.55bn budget will ensure the take-off of industries built by our administration with their products becoming available in the market.

“Our administration was fully aware that a budget in a developing economy could not be an envelop budget because you budget to your dream, vision and aspiration.

“Any budget that is limited to what you can earn does not belong to the Third World developing economies. It is only the economy that has matured, stabilised and fermented that could have enveloped budgeting

“It is not about the size of your budget, but much more about the size of your ambition and your commitment. It is about the journey you set for yourself and how you want to arrive at your destination.

“The 2022 budget has N225,746,261,604.98 billion representing 64% as capital expenditure and N128,759,273,708.27 billion representing 36% as recurrent.

“2022 is surely a year of economic prosperity for our dear state as we look forward to the full crystalization of our factories.”