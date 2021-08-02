Adebayo Obajemu

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has notified the investing public of the appointment of Mrs. Ngozi Ola-Israel as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer as a result of the elevation of Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi, the erstwhile Chief Financial Officer to the position of Divisional Head, Retail Business. The National Insurance Commission has been notified of their appointments.

Before joining AXA Mansard Insurance Plc in 2014 as Head of the Financial Control Group, Ngozi spent 7 (seven) years in PriceWaterHouseCoopers as team lead on audit issues. As the Company’s Head of the Financial Group, Ngozi has been responsible for ensuring the accuracy of the accounting and control information held in and reported from the organisation’s accounting systems and supporting the Chief Financial Controller r in developing and delivering the Company’s financial and business strategy.

She has also been instrumental to the significant improvements recorded over the last three years in all aspects of the company’s budgeting, forecasting and business planning as well as leading the production of the accounts and other reports as required by management and Board.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos, is a Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) and a Certified National Accountant (CNA)

The Board and Management of AXA Mansard Insurance plc are confident that her wealth of experience will be a great value add to the Company