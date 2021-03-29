By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Obaship tussles rocking the ancient town of Awo, in Egbedore local government of Osun state took another dimension following claims by the Jogunade/Abioye ruling house headed by Pa. Oyekunle Oloyede Lawal claimed that their opponents, Kareem Adegboye (Head of Ikolaba family), who claimed to be a decendant of Abioye ruling house doesn’t belong to the royal linage according to the ruling gazette guilding the ruling houses in the town.

The ruling house in a letter written to the governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola through their solicitor, Barrister Kehinde Adesiyan stated that Adegboye Taiwo Rasaq and his family has no infinitesimal linkage to royalty in Awo.

In the letter, the Jogunade/Abioye ruling house noted that in the history of Awo, fifteen kings had been installed and nobody in his family had been so installed or even presented to be king and lost.

According to them, Adegboye is indeed a complete allien to the stool of Alawo. They thus urged the government not to allow him to use his political influence to re-write the history of the ancient town.

The ruling house also urged governor Oyetola to prevail on Adegboye Rasaq to respect the court and let the status quo remain as the case is still pending in the state high court, Osogbo, not minding the purported appeal court judgement in spite Justice Ayoola’s dismissal of the notices of preliminary objection brought to frustrate the truth of the case by the so called Hon. Adegboye Taiwo Rasaq.

The ruling house stressed further that Rasaq in his bid to fraudulently occupy the throne that doesn’t belong to him, connived with his family to engag unrecognised kingmakers who are all his friends and political associate.

According to them, the composition of the so called kingmakers does not follow due process as those claimed to be warrant kingmakers are not known to the town .

They however urged the state government to order the purported kingmakers not to go ahead with installing who they called, ‘ stranger’ as the king so as to let peace reign in the ancient town.