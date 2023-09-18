Averted air crash: Osun gov, Adeleke alleges sabotage

Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson for Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has alleged sabotage over the averted air plane crash involving the governor and a number of his aides.

The Osun governor was scheduled to fly from Lagos to Abuja on his elder brother, Dr Deji Adeleke’s private jet but the pilot had to call it off after discovering fault in the engine just as it began taxing.

Rasheed disclosed that a laud noise was heard just after taxing on the tarmac.

He also dismissed the excuse given by owners of the hanger that a bird nest within the engine led to the fault, saying their are strong reasons to believe that the two engines in the aircraft were tampered with.

According to him, the highly technically equipped aircraft was well maintained with the best technical crew and was never an unused platform where birds could build nests.

“Contrary to the claim by the hanger owner that birds’ nests caused the incident, birds’ nests are made with straws not bidding wires as in this case.

“The near fatal incident was averted shortly after boarding and less than two minutes after commencement of taxing on the tarmac.

“An early warning noise from the engines immediately prompted the pilots to direct evacuation of the passengers. Everything happened within five minutes.

“Early reports from internal investigation indicated sabotage. But the authorities, locally and internationally, are still investigating the incident.

“We however want to assure the public that Governor Adeleke and his aides are safe and there was no injury or any outward explosion on the plane.

“The Governor expressed his deep appreciation to well wishers and supporters who have been calling since the report of the incident. Mr Governor is hale and hearty”.