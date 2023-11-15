Mr. Augustine Akobundu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, has been sworn in as the senator representing Abia senatorial district.

Akobundu is replacing Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party (LP) who was a minority whip in the 10th upper legislative chamber.

The oath of office was administered on the PDP chieftain on the floor of the senate on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, the court of appeal sacked Nwokocha and declared Akobundu as the winner of the February 25 national assembly election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Nwokocha as the winner of the election with a total of 92,116 votes.

Akobundu was said to have come second with 41,477 votes.

Dissatisfied with the result, Akobundu, a former minister of state for defence, filed a petition before the election petition tribunal to overturn Nwokocha’s election.

His appeal was, however, rejected by the tribunal in September.

Akobundu went to the appellate court which eventually agreed with him and sacked Nwokocha.