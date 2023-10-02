The Chicago State University, in compliance to court order, has handed over President Bola Tinubu’s academic records Atiku Abubakar’s lawyers.

The PDP presidential candidate’s lawyers are now in possession of the academic records and are checking to make sure it is what has been demanded that were released before making them public, sources said.

Bola Tinubu’s lawyers have requested that before the completion of the process, a legal modalities would need to be worked out.

Abubakar’s lawyers, however, want to know what entails, noting that anything short of what Judge Nancy Maldonado ordered, would not be acceptable.

More to follow…