Atiku's appeal lacks merit, dismiss it, Tinubu tells Supreme Court

President Bola Tinubu has encouraged the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku and the PDP filed the petition against Tinubu at the apex court, alleging, among others, that the election was fraught with irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

They also alleged that Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, were not qualified to contest and did not win the election by the majority of lawful votes cast.

However, the presidential election petition tribunal in its judgment on September 6, held that Abubakar failed to prove all the averments in his petition.

Aggrieved, the PDP candidate filed an appeal before the apex court on September 18.

In the 35 grounds notice of appeal, the appellants submitted that the tribunal’s findings were done with “grave errors and gross misrepresentation” which resulted in a miscarriage of justice.

The appellants are therefore praying the Supreme Court to set aside the entire findings and conclusions of the tribunal.

In a response filed on Saturday, Tinubu described the appeal as “abusive in nature” and prayed for its dismissal.

The president insisted that the appellants failed to prove all their allegations and submissions at the tribunal.

He submitted that the tribunal was correct in arriving at its verdict and affirming his election.

“… neither the appellants have demonstrated any reason why this honorable court should disturb any of the findings of the lower court, which, with all modesty are rooted in law and perfect demonstration of scholarship,” Tinubu said.

“We accordingly urge this honourable court to affirm the decision of the lower court, while dismissing this appeal in its entirety, as same is lacking in merit and bona fide.

“Everything put together or summarized, this appeal is a further demonstration of the abusive nature to which the appellants have subjected court processes. The supreme court is urged to dismiss it.”