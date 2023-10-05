Atiku to address world press conference on Tinubu's certificate today

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, will address a world press conference today, October 5.

Dele Momodu, who was director of strategic communications of the PDP presidential campaign council, disclosed this on Wednesday night on X.

“HE, Atiku Abubakar will host an international press conference tomorrow, 5th October 2023,” the post reads.

“It will be streamed on his social media platforms and be covered live by both the international and local media networks.”

The press conference comes after Chicago State University released President Bola Tinubu’s academic records suggesting that the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was forged.

The former vice president is challenging the declaration of President Tinubu as winner of the February 25 poll and the affirmation of Tinubu’s victory by the election petition tribunal on September 6.

Abubakar had maintained that Tinubu’s academic records are fraught with discrepancies and forgeries.

His request for the US court for the northern district of Illinois to compel Chicago State University (CSU) to release Tinubu’s academic records have since been granted and the records are now in the public domain.

Abubakar had said he would use the academic records released by CSU in his litigation against Tinubu at the Supreme Court.