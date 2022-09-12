Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central senator, have condemned the attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah by gunmen in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State on Sunday.

An unspecified number of police officers were killed as yet-to-be-identified assailants opened fire on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

According to sources the gunmen opened fire on the convoy, and police operatives in the convoy responded and about seven people, including policemen were gunned down in the shoot-out.

Condemning the attack in a tweet on Sunday, Atiku said, “The attack on the convoy of Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah stands condemned. My condolences go to the families of those injured and killed in the attack. I share my sympathy with the Distinguished Senator. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace.

“We’ve got work to do to ensure that safety and security returns to our dear country.”

On his part, Senator Shehu Sani, @ShehuSani, noted that “The deadly attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the killing of his aides is unfortunate,tragic and condemnable.”

Also condemning the attack, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, activist, said, “Just watching the video of the deadly attack on the convoy on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy in Anambra and seeing all his aides and security people killed is beyond traumatic. He eacaoed only because he was in a bulletproof car. What kind of a country is this?”

Senator Ubah could not be reached for confirmation as his line remained unreachable all through.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and said there was an attack on the men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure were still unknown.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has today(Sunday), led police operatives to the scene where sporadic shootings took place in Enug-Ukwu.

“Though the details of the incident are still sketchy, operatives are on the ground there as operations are going on and the situation is being monitored. Further details shall be communicated please.”