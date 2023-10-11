Atiku explains why his SSCE certificate bears Sadiq Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has explained why his Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) certificate bears the name Sadiq Abubakar.

Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine and former director of strategic communications of the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa presidential campaign council, said the former vice-president offered the explanation following allegations of forgery against him by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The SSCE certificate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last elections, bears Sadiq Abubakar and has since sparked heated debate on social media after it became widely known.

“The APC busybodies have been bombarding me with allegations of forgery against my Principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (GCON) which I immediately forwarded to him and here is his copious response,” Momodu wrote.

Momodu noted that Abubakar said he used the name “Sadiq” when he wrote his SSCE, adding that he later swore an affidavit to declare that “Abubakar Sadiq” and “Atiku Abubakar” are the same person.

“Yes I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC and after passing my exams I went to swear an affidavit to say I am the same person as ATIKU Abubakar,” Momodu quoted him as saying.

“I went to ABU as Atiku Abubakar and passed my Exams as Atiku Abubakar. Interviewed as Atiku Abubakar by the Federal Civil Service Commission and hired into the Customs Service as Atiku Abubakar. So where is forgery there?”

The development comes amid a certificate forgery allegation against President Bola Tinubu.