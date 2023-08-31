At least 64 killed in South Africa building fire

Not less than 64 people including children were on Thursday killed in a five-storey building engulfed by fire in central Johannesburg, South Africa.

The city’s Emergency Management Services spokesman, Robert Mulaudzi said another 43 were injured, some suffering from smoke inhalation, and have been taken for treatment at local hospitals, AFP reported Thursday.

Robert said, “The death toll is at 64…(including) seven children with some left burned beyond recognition.

“The youngest victim was less than two years old. Firefighters at the scene had put out the flames and search and recovery operations were ongoing.

“We are moving floor by floor conducting these body recoveries,” he added

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which broke out overnight as a member of the city’s mayoral committee in charge of public safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, said candles used for lighting inside the structure were a likely cause.