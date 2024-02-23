Asue Ighodalo emerges Edo PDP guber candidate

Asue Ighodalo, a lawyer and boardroom guru, has, emerged the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Edo State.

The former Sterling Bank chairman was elected at the delegate election of the party held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

The primary was more like a mere adoption of Ighodalo, who is backed by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Ighodalo, who has the backing of Godwin Obaseki, the incumbent governor, scored a total of 577 votes to beat his closest rival, Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor, who scored one vote while other candidates scored zero vote.

Meanwhile, Shaibu had earlier emerged candidate in a parallel primary.

A total of 10 aspirants had contested for the ticket, including Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Omosede Igbinedion, withdrew participation in the election.

Other aspirants include Arthur Esele, Anselm Ojezua, Omosede Igbinedion, Osaro Onaiwu, Martins Uhomoibhi, Hadizat Umoru, Felix Akhabue and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

While Ogbeide-Ihama blamed irregularities and corrupted process by the National Working Committee of the party for his withdrawal from the race, Omosede Igbinedion stepped down for Asue Ighodalo.

Also, Shaibu stayed away having organised a parallel election at another venue, and emerged candidate with 300 votes.

In his acceptance speech Ighodalo thanked Obaseki and the entire people of Edo State for their love and support.

He said if he wins the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State, he would be building on what he described as solid foundation that Obaseki had laid.

He promised to assemble young men and women for his government to turn the state around.

He said, “I must thank the entire people of Edo State for their support and most especially the Governor Godwin Obaseki for the confidence he has in me.

“Governor Obaseki has laid the foundation for me to build upon if I am eventually voted as governor of the state. I will assemble young men and women that are capable of turning the fortunes of the state around.”

The Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State was chairman of the election committee and chief returning officer of the election, while Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State was co-chairman.

Earlier, Obaseki, while welcoming guests at the primary election, said, “Today, we are going through an exercise that has been stipulated by our party. Even though it’s statutory, the exercise will be life-changing because Nigeria is going through difficult times and we can only overcome the challenges we are facing as a country with the right leadership.

Advertisement

“If we in Edo do not begin to show the right leadership that will begin to reset Nigeria, God forbid, we may all be in trouble. The PDP is the only party that has what it takes to rule this country. Again, we are showing the example in the way we are conducting our leadership selection process.”

News continues after this Advertisement