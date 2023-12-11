Asake is most searched Nigerian artiste on Google

Ahmed Ololade, alias Asake Afrobeat musician, has topped the list of the most-searched artistes in Nigeria in 2023, followed by Khalid and Shallipopi.

This is according to the Google most searched list for 2023 released on Monday.

The list shows that Asake was the most searched artiste in Nigeria, and his hit single, ‘Lonely At The Top’, was the most searched song.

The top 10 most searched artistes are:

1. Asake

2. Khalid

3. Shallipopi

4. Seyi Vibez

5. Kizz Daniel

6. Portable

7. Spyro

8. Boy Spice

9. Odumodublvck

10. Ayra Starr

Top 10 most searched songs:

1. Lonely at the top – Asake

2. Reason – Omah Lay

3. My G – Kizz Daniel

4. Who is your guy – Spyro ft Tiwa Savage

5. Terminator – KIng Promise

6. Sability – Ayra Starr

7. Asiwaju – Ruga

8. Carry me go – Khalid ft Boy Spyce

9. Ojapiano – KCee

10.Rich till I die – Kizz Daniel