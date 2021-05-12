Army raids IPOB hideout, arrests Ikonso’s second-in-command, Awurum Eze

The Nigerian Army says it has arrested Awurum Eze, the second-in-command to Ikonso, the late commander of Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who was killed few days ago.

The Nigerian Army in a statement on Wednesday night said Ikonso’s right hand man, Eze, was arrested in Aba, Abia State, where he was hiding.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday night signed by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima.

In the statement titled, “Security Forces Arrest Another IPOB/ESN Terrorists’ Henchman,” Yerima said 48-year-old Eze, a native of Umoneke Nta, Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, was also a member of IPOB’s security outfit, Eastern Security Network.

According to him, Eze had on May 4, 2021 escaped when operatives of Intelligence Response Team stormed his village house in Isiala Mbano where he was hiding.

“Intensive manhunt was thereafter launched towards tracing and arresting him. He was eventually apprehended on Wednesday, 12 May 2022, in Aba after weeks of unrelenting follow-ups by operatives,” he said.

“Awurum Eze is one of the main sponsors of the numerous killings in Imo State and has been on the wanted list of security agents for more than 3 months. Many of the arrested IPOB/ESN terrorists had earlier mentioned him as their key sponsor, mastermind and Second in Command to late Ikonso.

“According to them, amongst all their leaders in Imo State, only Ikonso and Awurum have direct communication link with Nnamdi Kanu. He can be seen in several photographs posing with the fugitive terrorist leader, Nnamdi Kanu.”

The statement also added that investigation by the combined team of security operatives would continue.