Army parades eight suspected criminals in Jos

The Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven of the Nigerian Army on Friday, paraded eight criminal suspects at the Headquarters OPSH in Jos.

The force disclosed this via its X handle.

The Army said the suspects are linked to crimes, including the murder of one Dorathy Jonathan, gun manufacturing, gunrunning, attack and burning of Saint Raphael Catholic Church, and the killing of a herder in Kaduna State.

The Media Information Officer, Captain Oya James, said two of the suspects were arrested for the gruesome murder of Dorathy Jonathan at Afana village in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

A wanted gunrunner, Napoleon John, was also arrested and further led troops to a concealed factory where arms of different caliber were sold by another miscreant, Monday Dunia, who confessed to having been in the business for more than five years fueling the crisis in Kaduna and Plateau States.

Two other suspects were arrested for their involvement in the killing of a herder following a reprisal attack by locals over the killing of a farmer in Gora town.

Two suspects, Hassan Mato and Ahmad Khalifa, were arrested for attacking and burning Saint Raphael Catholic Church in Kaduna State, and killing a seminarian, Naaman Ngophe.

The statement further read, “A total of 31 different caliber of weapons were recovered from the suspects including three AK 47 Riffles, five fabricated AK 47 Riffles, one pump action rifle and 10 locally fabricated pistols, eight fabricated revolvers rifle and three locally fabricated sub machine guns.”