Appeal Court upholds election of Ikenga Ugochinyere as Ideato North Rep

The Court of Appeal in Lagos has upheld the election of Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere the member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, as an elected member of the House of Representatives.

The Appeal Court panel headed by Justice Abubakar Babandi Gumel in a unanimous judgement, overruled the judgment of the Imo State National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, which had disqualified Ikenga and nullified his election on a pre-election matter of the primary election of the PDP despite plethora of authorities by the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal to the effect that Election Tribunals do not have jurisdiction over pre-election matters.

Speaking after the judgment, counsel to Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Emeka Ozoani, SAN, described the judgement as victory for democracy and an end to political rascality.

He said the travesty of the tribunal judgement led to the filing of nine appeals before the Appeal Court, the highest number of appeals ever against a singular judgement in the nation’s election petition jurisprudence.

While commending the President of the Court of Appeal and the three members of the Panel, Barr Tochukwu Ohazuruike, said: “The President of the Court of Appeal and the three Panel members deserve all the commendation for resisting the attempts of Hope Uzodimma to undermine them like he did to Justice Akpovi who has lost all his respect for such strange judgment he delivered after the Tribunal hearing. It is only those who that Hope Uzodimma stops at nothing when he wants to desecrate the judiciary that will understand why this commendation is necessary and apt.”

In his own reaction, Hon. Ugochinyere said God always vindicates the innocent.

He said this was not the opportunity cost for those that were killed in the battle, but it will, at least, show they did not die in vain.

He further stated, “Uzodimma is a sore loser. His candidate won only one polling unit out of 346 Polling units. Finished a distant third in the election yet went to the Tribunal to ask that he be declared the winner of the election and the Governor was spending public funds on such shameful enterprise to undermine the judiciary. But we thank God for this day.

“We can now start the burial arrangements for my uncle who was murdered in cold blood on 7th January so he can now rest in peace having been here till this final victory.” He also cautioned Governor Hope Uzodimma to desist from sanctioning with continued existence of his non state armed group the killing and maiming of Imo indigenes and residents as power is transient and he would answer for his crimes either here on earth or before God in heaven.”