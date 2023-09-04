Umar Bangari, the chief registrar of the Court of Appeal, has announced that the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal will be broadcast live on Wednesday, September 6.

In a statement a statement on Monday, Bangari said, “In a bid to promote transparency and openness, these judgments will be televised live by interested Television Stations for the public to follow.”

The statement noted further that, “Access to the Court premises will be strictly on accreditation. Only accredited individuals, including Counsel and representatives of Political will be granted access into the Courtroomt. Interested. members of the public are advised to watch proceedings from their television sets.

“For accreditation and further inquiries, please contact: Josephine on 08037052260 or Samira on 08164483081.”