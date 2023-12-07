Appeal Court judge slumps, dies during promotion to Supreme Court

Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh, an Appeal Court judge, on Wednesday, slumped and died after the commencement of the process for his elevation to the Supreme Court.

Sources said the judge died on Wednesday evening in his home town of Makurdi, aged 65.

He was the president of the Port Harcourt Division until he suddenly slumped before his family members and was promptly pronounced dead, according to reports.

His death came weeks after political opposition in Ogun accused him of taking cash bribes to uphold the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

People’s Gazette reports that Ikyegh led the panel that upheld a lower tribunal decision, which was hinged largely on a technical claim that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party described as ‘purported’ the initial certification of Mr Abiodun by electoral office INEC. He was joined by another judge on the three-member panel.

The last judge, Jane Esienanwan Inyang, dissented in the matter, saying there was no justification for upholding Mr Abiodun as governor. The matter was promptly appealed to the Supreme Court by Ladi Adebutu, Mr Abiodun’s main challenger in the March 18 governorship poll.

Mr Ikyegh was born in 1958 and was on the list of judges due for elevation as associate justices of the Supreme Court, an exercise kicked off days ago and was expected to be completed before December 31, 2023.