APC’s Usman Ododo declared winner of Kogi governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Usman Ododo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of Saturday’s Governorship election in Kogi State.

Prof. Johnson Urama, the returning Officer for the election, of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, announced the results at INEC state collation centre in Lokoja , the state capital.

According to Urama, APC’s Ododo polled 446,237, while his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 259,052 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dino Melaye polled 46,362 votes and Hon. Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Party (ADP) got 21,819 votes.

“Ahmed Ododo having certified the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and returned elected,”he said.

He also said the number of canceled votes in the areas where election did not hold was 16, 247 and could not substantially affect the outcome of the result.