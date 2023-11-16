Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) is plotting to use highly compromised judges to upturn the will of the people in Plateau and other states of the country.

Umar Damagun, the National Chairman of the Party, made the allegation at an ongoing press conference at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja.

According to the PDP chairman, part of the plot is to use compromised Judges at the Appellate Court to upturn popular votes cast in favour of the PDP and its candidates in various elections.

More shortly