Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its convention indefinitely.

The party had initially scheduled the convention for February 26, 2022, but apparently couldn’t hold on account of crisis.

In a letter dated February 21, 2022, Chairman and Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the new development.

“This notice supersedes our earlier notice for the National Convention referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14. This is predicated on the evaluation of our party Constitution.”

“In furtherance to Article 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and compliance with Section 12:6 of our Party Constitution, we hereby write to notify the Commission that our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled to hold its zonal congresses on Saturday 26th March, 2022.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly. While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”

Th party is however, yet to communicate a new date for the convention.

Sources at the ruling party’s national secretariat had earlier informed Daily Trust that March was being considered for the convention