Anyim Pius Anyim (GCON), Nigeria’s former senate president, has commiserated with Dr. (Mrs) Betty Emeka-Obasi over the demise of her husband, Prince Emeka Obasi, describing the late publisher as a unique personality who will be sorely missed.

Obasi, a veteran journalist, publisher and public relations expert, passed away on Tuesday after an illness.

Anyim in a condolence message addressed to the deceased’s wife, Dr. Betty on Friday, said it was with rude shock that he received the news of his passing.

“It was a rude shock for me to receive the very sad news of the passing of your dear husband, Prince Emeka Obasi. All the while he was sick, we all prayed and trusted God for his recovery. Emeka himself always sounded confident that he was going to recover fully,” Anyim said.

“We cannot question God for we know that ‘all things work together for good for those who love God…’ My dear sister, I know this is a difficult and challenging moment for you and the children. However, I want you to always know that our God is able and merciful. In His hands, you and the children are safe.”

The former secretary to the government of the federation said the late Obasi was an outstanding journalist who also made his mark in public issues management, and prayed for the repose of his soul.

“Your husband was a very unique personality; intelligent, resourceful, courageous, bold and cheerful. He was an outstanding journalist who made his mark in the profession,” he said.

“Beyond journalism, Emeka also made his mark in public issues management. The Public Policy Research and Analysis Center (PPRAC), organizers of the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards, which he founded and managed very successfully over the years, remains one of the most credible platforms that has promoted leadership, patriotism and good governance in Nigeria. Emeka would be sorely missed for his invaluable contributions to the development of our dear country.

“I pray that the good Lord will grant his soul eternal rest in His bosom. May the Lord keep, uphold and comfort you, his dear wife, children, and the rest of the family. Amen.”

