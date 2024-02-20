Anybody who dares to organise protest in ‘Biafraland’ will regret it – IPOB

Separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has warned Ndigbo against taking part in the ongoing protest against economic hardship in the country, noting that anyone who tries such would regret the action.

Emma Powerful, spokesperson for the group who said this in a statement seen on Tuesday, noted that the current hardship in the country is as a result of the injustices against the Igbo during and after the war.

Powerful said, “the Igbo not to join in any protest against hunger in the country. Any Nigerian agent who dares to organize any protest in Biafraland will regret it.

“The current hardship in Nigeria shouldn’t be our concern. We were abused, intimidated, beaten, and killed and denied voting rights during the election of this present government.

“Ndigbo were told to wait that it is their turn to rule, the story changed during election. The aftermath of the elections was the demolition of Ndigbo’s properties and investments in the West and Northern parts of the country.

“Has anyone or group organized a protest against the demolition of Ndigbo’s properties in the West and North? Anyone who organizes any protest against economic hardship in our land will put us in danger.

“Ndigbo should leave the current economic hardship for Nigerians to deal with because this hardship is what God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama has in stock for Nigeria for the crimes they have committed against us between 1967 to 1970 and up to date.

“We understand that Igbo are equally affected by the economic hardship arising from the reckless and thoughtless economic policies of Emilokon, but God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama is still seeing us through.

“We are worried about the sufferings of other tribes but there is nothing we can do. Nevertheless, we must apply wisdom.

“Igbo have gone through the worst economic crisis and emerged victoriously during the war against us.

“By the grace of Eze Chukwu Okike Abiama, we shall also triumph over the current Emilokon’s imposed economic hardship. “When eating in the same pot with an enemy, you must use a very long spoon.” That long spoon is what Ndigbo requires at a time like this.

“Anyone or group that wants to organize a protest for Nigeria hardship should kindly go to the Northern or Western Nigeria and stage such protest there.

“Our region is battling with insecurity, kidnappings, and killings. We have much in our hands to do. We will not allow anyone or any group to use the arrangement of protests to import more agents of destabilization into our territory.

“ESN is ready to take on anyone who will want to organise hunger protests in our land. Therefore, the IPOB intelligence unit must be on high alert to identify those planning to destabilize our land with senseless Nigeria hunger protests.

“But Igbo will come out of this one too unscathed. We will see how serious Nigerians are and how well they are handling the protest.

“If we catch anyone organizing hunger protests in our land, they will have ESN Operatives and IPOB volunteers to contend with, and the person will “smell pepper.”

Advertisement

“Allow Nigerians to carry their cross because if we do Chukwu Okike Abiama will be annoyed with us. Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Okwuchukwu Kanu, prophetically mentioned this before now.

“Igbo should stay calm, resolute and unbreakable because the situation will be over soon in our favor.”

News continues after this Advertisement