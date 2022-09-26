Another bus has reportedly caught fire on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, barely 24 hours after seven passengers were burnt to death in Iyana-Oworo area of the state.

The incident occured at Unilag Water Front at about Noon.

Eye witnesses’ account said the bus was on motion inward Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island when fire suddenly engulfed it.

At press time, emergency responders were attending to the incident.

Meanwhile, not less than seven passengers were burnt to death as a commercial bus caught fire in the Iyana Oworo area on Sunday.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA permanent secretary, attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a commercial bus of 14 passengers with registration number KJA 699 GY was discovered to have been gutted with fire,” the statement reads.

“Further investigation gathered at the scene revealed that the incident occurred due to recklessness by the driver which resulted in the fire with 12 passengers trapped.

“Unfortunately seven victims, four males, two females and a male child were burnt to death.

“The driver escaped with some burns while three female adults were rescued and rushed to Gbagada General Hospital. A male adult was also attended to by LASAMBUS at the scene.”

The LASEMA permanent secretary said their remains had been bagged by the agency’s paramedics and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).

“Arrangements have been made by LASTMA officials at the scene for the removal of the burnt vehicle from the road,” he said.

“Road is partially opened for vehicular activities.”