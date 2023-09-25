Anglican bishops in Abia commend Gov Otti on performance

Bishops of The Anglican Church, Nigeria, in Abia State have congratulated the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, on his superlative achievements since assuming office May 29, 2023.

The Bishops, who spoke to the media after a closed door meeting with Governor Otti at his residence on Saturday, said they visited the Governor to felicitate him on his election, subsequent assumption of office and exemplary performance in less than 4 months.

Led by His Grace, Archbishop Isaac C. Nwaobia, The Archbishop of Aba Province and Head of the Church in Abia, the seven-man group of clergy said they prayed with the Governor and shared ideas on the leadership of the state and policies of government.

“We are here to congratulate His Excellency on his election, swearing in and performance so far,” Nwaobia said in a measured response on their visit to the Governor.

He added: “We are here, again, to strengthen our relationship with the government, which we have done and we have prayed with him.”

Other Bishops who came with Most Rev Nwaobia to the meeting were The Rt. Rev. Johnson C. Onuoha, (Bishop of Arochukwu/Ohafia Diocese), The Rt. Rev. Chigozirim Onyegbule (Bishop of Ikwuano, Umuahia), The Rt. Rev. Manases Okere (Bishop of Ukwa Diocese), The Rt. Rev. Nathan Kanu (Bishop of Aba Ngwa North Diocese), The Rt. Rev. Temple Nwaogu (Bishop of Isiala Ngwa Diocese) and The Rt. Rev. Christian Anyim (Bishop of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Diocese).

On his part, Governor Otti was full of thanks for the leadership of the Church for their support before, during and after the election and prayed God to continue to bless them as they continue to support the government for the good of Abia. He particularly thanked the Archbishop, who he described as his elder brother and spiritual father, for always being available to guide and advise him.

Apostle Kenneth. C. Wiper, Special Assistant to the Governor on Religious Matters and Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs joined Governor Otti in receiving the Bishops.