Anger as bandits kill 180 persons in attacks on 23 Plateau villages

Bandits suspected to be herdsmen have killed at least 180 persons during attacks on 23 villages in Plateau State.

An aid worker who spoke in confidence said over 180 bodies have so far been recovered from the the attacks.

It was gathered that that the attackers killed 113 persons in 20 villages in Bokkos Local Government Area and 32 in three villages in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

Reports said the villages were attacked from Saturday night to the early hours of Monday in Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo and NTV villages in the Gashish and Ropp districts during which hundreds of people were also injured.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Monday Kassah, confirmed the incident to reporters on Monday.

He told told journalists yesterday that 113 bodies were recovered from the attacks.

“The attacks were well coordinated, no fewer than 20 different communities were attacked by the bandits.

“As I am talking to you, we have recovered 113 dead bodies from those communities. We have recovered more than three hundred injured; some were taken to hospitals in Jos, some to hospitals in Barkin Ladi and others have been taken to hospitals in Bokkos.

“The security personnel have been doing their best, the difficult terrain reaching those communities has made the security not reaching there on time to prevent those communities,” Kassah stated.

Attacks barbaric – Gov

Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang described the attacks as barbaric, brutal and uncalled for.

According to a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor directed security agencies to promptly apprehend the attackers and ensure they face the full force of the law.

The governor, who expressed deep concern over the incident, urged communities across the state to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security forces for immediate action.

He questioned “The impunity of the attackers who inflicted harm on communities, destroyed property and evaded justice.”

The governor assured that proactive measures would be taken to curb attacks on innocent citizens.

He sympathised with affected families, and urged them to find solace in God as the government diligently works to end the “prolonged violence.”