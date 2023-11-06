Anambra State Gov, Charles Soludo loses father

Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, has lost his father, Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo.

He passed away in the early hours of Monday, November 6, 2023 aged 92.

The sad news of Pa Soludo’s demise was conveyed through a brief statement issued by the Governor’s Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime.

The statement said: “Pa Soludo is survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, twenty-two grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

“Governor Soludo noted that his late father lived a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age of ninety-two years (92)

“Further information will be communicated to the public in due course.”