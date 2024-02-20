Entertainment
Anambra lawyer wanted for child abuse surrenders to Police
Mrs. Adachukwu Chikelue-Okafor, an Onitsha, Anambra State based lawyer wanted for physically abusing her 10-year-old maid has surrendered to the police.
The lawyer allegedly inserted hot knife into the private part of her 10-year-old house girl, and was also accused of using hot iron to burn parts of the buttocks.
Pictures of the girl with varying degrees of injury as a result of the lawyer’s brutality on her caused outrage on social media days ago.
The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, confirmed the lawyer’s detention in an interview with reporters in Awka.
According to Obinabo, the lawyer surrendered herself to the police few days after a bounty of N2 million was placed on her by the state government, adding that the suspect would be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Magistrate court in Awka this week.
The Commissioner, who said she recently visited the victim in the hospital, confirmed that she had been successfully treated and discharged, thanking God for her quick recovery.
The lawyer had earlier boasted that she was untouchable because she is a lawyer. She later disappeared to avoid possible arrest, forcing government to place a N 2 million bounty on her.