Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State, the United States has said it will take action against anyone found guilty of undermining the electoral process during the election.

The warning comes amid boycott campaigns by separatist groups in the Southeast.

The US which gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday, said visa restriction may be placed on those found guilty of disrupting the election.

The US says it will be monitoring the exercise, adding that the country is looking forward to a peaceful and transparent governorship poll in the state.

“The United States looks forward to a gubernatorial election in Anambra State on November 6 that is peaceful and transparent, with results that accurately reflect the will of the state’s residents,” the statement said.

“We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections.

“We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process.

“Under U.S. immigration law, certain violations also may lead to restrictions on family members.

“We call on citizens, electoral officials, party members, and security force personnel to do their part in ensuring a credible and secure electoral process.”