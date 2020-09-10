By OBINNA EZUGWU

Few are like him: brilliant, astute and easy going, Chief Ebere Peter Nwosu, Executive Managing Director of Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical company, Greenlife Pharmaceutical Limited, Seagreen Pharmaceuticals and Clinix Health Diagnostics Limited, wows you with his charming smile.

Today, the Nanka, Orumba North LGA, Anambra State born administrator per excellence celebrates his golden jubilee on mother earth, having been born on the 10th of September 1970 to his proud parents, Mr. Michael & Mrs. Grace Nwosu, and there is more to say about his years than a 50-page book can carry. It’s been an eventful life, and even though at 50, he is still very much a young man, he has accomplished great feats in his chosen career.

Ebere at 50, has made a mark in the country’s pharmaceutical industry, leading Greenlife, along with his senior partner, the quintessential entrepreneur and odd defying Chairman of the company, Mr. Obiora Chukwuka, into a firm of global reckon, with sundry world class health and skin care products to booth. Ebere deserves all the accolades at 50.

Today, as far as the pharmaceutical industry is concerned, Greenlife is a household name in Nigeria and beyond, and for reason of providing quality health and body care products such as Lonart-DS antimalaria tablet, G-Derm multi-action skin cream, P-Alaxin antimalaria tablet, G-Oral rehydration Salts BP, Lofnac 100 pain relief, Greensol multi action cream, Felvin 20 pain relief, Clamoxin, bacteria infection treatment, Power Heat, muscular aches and pain relief, among other products by its allied firm, Greenlife Allied, among which are Funbact Soap, Day by Day Soap, Yappy Candy, and others in her portfolio.

But it’s not just because Greenlife has quality products that it has become a leading name in Nigeria and Africa, it is because Ebere has, in the two decades of management, proved to be a capable hands-on man; a brilliant manager of men who understands that a company’s first customers are its employees and when they are happy, they give their all and the sky, to resort to the trite Nigerian cliché, is the limit.

“We believe customers will never love a company until the employees love it first,” he says. “Therefore, our workplace culture of developing the individual talents of our employees and giving them a platform to shine has become a key factor in our growth and success.”

Indeed, success is what he has achieved and continues to achieve with Greenlife in his enviable 50-year sojourn on earth. And the mission going forward, for him is simple: “Millions of Africans live with unmet healthcare needs. We are in business to provide healthcare solutions that are affordable and effective.”

A devout Christian married and blessed with four children who loves reading, traveling, and sports, life for Ebere, is not, however, just about making money, it is too, and very much so, about giving back to society. This he has been doing through his foundation, the Ezeudo Foundation as well as through Paincare Ministry.

It is in recognition of his accomplishments in the industry, and in life generally that Business Hallmark Newspaper in 2018, named him it’s entrepreneur of the year. An honour to whom it is due.

But even as there is already so much to say about the man behind the Greenlife mask at 50, there is a sense in which one feels that for him and what he will accomplish on earth, it is morning yet on creation day.