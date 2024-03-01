Aminu Daurawa resigns as Kano Hisbah commander after Gov Yusuf’s criticism

Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, the commander of Kano State Islamic police, Hisbah, has resigned.

Daurawa announced his resignation in a viral video shared on Friday, March 1 2024, in Kaduna where he is presently attending a retreat organised by the state House of Assembly.

He noted that he has tried his best to uphold the morality of the Kano people including TikTokers.

He, however, attributed his resignation to some comments made by Governor Abba Yusuf regarding his work during the week.

Daurawa apologised to the governor over some of his actions the governor felt not so comfortable with, noting that all his actions were in good faith.

Hisbah operatives has arrested a popular TikToker in Kano, Murja Kunya, over her activities which are against the Shari’a.

The TikToker was later released before the adjourned date in court which generated a lot of controversy among the residents.

Yusuf, had on Thursday, expressed dissatisfaction over the way the Hisbah operatives are carrying out their operations.

He made the remark during a meeting he held with Imams from the 44 local government areas of the state.

