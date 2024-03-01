Connect with us

Aminu Daurawa resigns as Kano Hisbah commander after Gov Yusuf's criticism
Owa Afole's Demise: Otan Ile Progressive Union lines Up burial activities

Soldiers killed 974 terrorists, 1,157 surrendered in February – DHQ

How I used 'MyChat' app to lure, murder seven women for rituals - Ogun man

NLC called off protest due to threat, intimidation by FG - Ajaero

Herbert Wigwe, wife, son for burial March 9

One officer, 16 soldiers face court martial in Plateau

How Governor Makinde took over NLC's hunger protest in Ibadan

NDLEA seizes largest heroin consignment at Lagos airport

Akinleye, Osun CoS greets Assembly Deputy Speaker, Akinyode on birthday

Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, the commander of Kano State Islamic police, Hisbah, has resigned.

Daurawa announced his resignation in a viral video shared on Friday, March 1 2024, in Kaduna where he is presently attending a retreat organised by the state House of Assembly.

He noted that he has tried his best to uphold the morality of the Kano people including TikTokers.

He, however, attributed his resignation to some comments made by Governor Abba Yusuf regarding his work during the week.

Daurawa apologised to the governor over some of his actions the governor felt not so comfortable with, noting that all his actions were in good faith.

Hisbah operatives has arrested a popular TikToker in Kano, Murja Kunya, over her activities which are against the Shari’a.

The TikToker was later released before the adjourned date in court which generated a lot of controversy among the residents.

Yusuf, had on Thursday, expressed dissatisfaction over the way the Hisbah operatives are carrying out their operations.

He made the remark during a meeting he held with Imams from the 44 local government areas of the state.

 

